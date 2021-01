Commencing the New Year with a bang, Tata Motors today announced that it is bringing back its iconic brand ‘Safari’ with its forthcoming flagship SUV, (codenamed as the Gravitas).

Tata Safari introduced India to the SUV lifestyle, and glamourized the segment in India for other players to follow. For over two decades, Safari has represented prestige and performance, and in its new avatar, the Safari will carry forward this rich idea and its strong legacy.