Tata Motors continues its commitment to serve the nation; offers a wide range of refrigerated trucks for end-to-end COVID-19 vaccine transportation

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced its earnest commitment to the nation by providing refrigerated trucks for smooth movement of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Equipped with best-in-class technology and highly specialised transportation requirement, Tata Motors offers the widest range of trucks for end-to-end transportation of the vaccine. These vaccine trucks and vans are available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for purchase.

To ensure reliable, safe and speedy transportation of the vaccines, the new range of vehicles have been designed and engineered as per the temperature, volume and weight requirements. The vehicles are available in a variety of capacities and tonnage points to suit the diverse needs, with 20 and 32 cuM refrigerated trucks in the Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV) and Medium Commercial Vehicle (MCV) segments, respectively, with the availability of insulated vans in the ICV and MCV segments. Insulated vaccine vans in the Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) and Pick-up (PU) range are also on offer, to facilitate last-mile and for rural transportation of vaccines.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “As a leader and pioneer in the automotive sector, Tata Motors has always stayed abreast of contemporary demands, offering products with best-in-class efficiency and minimal cost of operations while simultaneously remaining conscious of our social responsibilities. We are pleased to extend support as the nation readies to rollout the first phase of the vaccination, contributing for the safe and speedy distribution of vaccines across the country. By staying mindful of Government regulations and vaccination manufacturer needs, our range of superior products endeavour to contribute towards the vision of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Tata Motors has tied up with leading reefer (refrigerated load body) manufacturers of the country, furthering its preparation of offering ready-to-use reefers and insulated vaccine vans. Over the years, Tata Motors has sold a substantial number of reefers to various cold chain customers, primarily constituting pharma companies. Combined with their specialised focus on applications concerning vaccine distribution, these vehicles come with a host of benefits, offering higher uptime, quicker turnaround time and minimal maintenance and operation costs. They also equipped with ‘Fleet Edge’, an advanced telematics system, which enables its owners to manage their fleets even more effectively.