Tata Motors introduces Harrier CAMO edition of its flagship SUV

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand, today announced the launch of the CAMO, a special edition of Harrier- its flagship SUV, this festive season at a starting price of INR. 16.50 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Harrier CAMO edition is the ultimate personification of the SUV, unifying all product aspects into a single, high-presence design.The all new CAMO Green is created to stand out while blending in while the Steel Grey reflects the inner strength of the OMEGARC on which this indestructible product is based.

Harrier CAMO Exterior.jpg

Exteriors

Interiors

• All New Camo Green Colour

• R17 Blackstone Alloys

• New CAMO Badge

• Blackstone Matrix Dashboard

• Premium Benecke- Kaliko Blackstone Leather Seats with Contrast CAMO Green Stitch

• Gunmetal Grey Interiors

The CAMO edition will be available in manual transmission from XT variant onwards, and in the automatic transmission from XZ variant onwards.