Tata Motors launches the XM+ variant of the Altroz

Tata Motors, India’s leading auto brand, today announced the launch of the XM+ variant of its premium hatchback – the Tata Altroz.The XM+ variant comes with a host of exciting features such as the 17.78cm touchscreen infotainment with Apple Car Play & Android Auto connectivity that provides a seamless driving experience. The steering mounted controls, voice alerts, voice command recognition, R16 wheels with stylized wheel cover and remote foldable key, all contribute to provide an enjoyable driving experience for the customer. The XM+ variant of the Altroz will be available in 4 colours – High Street Gold, Downtown Red, Avenue White and Midtown Grey.This new variant has been launched at a price of INR 6.6 Lakhs (Ex. Showroom Delhi), in the petrol version. This announcement comes in on the back of the much-acknowledged success of the Altroz, after its launch earlier this year.With this variant, customers will now be able to take advantage of features that are typically only available in premium variants, at an attractive and accessible price.