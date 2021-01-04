Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Karnataka Bank in a joint effort to introduce attractive financing offers for its customers to purchase their favourite Tata car*. Customers can now take advantage of a variety of schemes on their future vehicle purchase available across 857 branches of Karnataka Bank which include 199 semi urban and 67 rural branches, making vehicle buying easy and affordable nationwide.
Home Fashion & Lifestyle Tata Motors partners with Karnataka Bank