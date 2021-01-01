Tata Motors registered domestic sales of 150,958 units in Q3 FY21

Tata Motors Limited today announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for

Q3 FY21, which stood at 158,215 vehicles, compared to 129,381 units during Q3 FY20.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category Dec‘20 Dec‘19 % Change Q3 FY21 Q3 FY20 % Change

Total Domestic Sales 53,430 44,254 21% 150,958 121,463 24%

Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:

Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Tata Motors’ Commercial

Vehicle domestic sales in Q3FY21 at 82,155 units was 48% higher than the previous quarter and recovered to be broadly

in line with Q3FY20 ( – 3.5%). M&HCVs and ILCVs led the recovery, growing by 10% and 7% respectively over Q3FY20,

with higher demand in infrastructure including road construction, mining and e-commerce. The offtake continued to be

higher than retail to support sequential month on month growth in retail while ensuring healthy inventory levels in the

pipeline. We continue to monitor and work on the supply chain to improve availability, especially of electronic

components, which impacted the output at the end of Q3.”

Category Dec‘20 Dec‘19 % Change Q3 FY21 Q3 FY20 % Change

M&HCV 8,377 6,957 20% 19,109 17,900 7%

I & LCV 4,619 4,290 8% 12,930 11,733 10%

Passenger Carriers 751 3,293 -77% 2,191 7,208 -70%

SCV cargo and pickup 13,177 16,929 -5% 43,964 48,268 -1%

SCV AP Tender* 2,961 — 3,961 —

Total Domestic 29,885 31,469 -5% 82,155 85,109 -4%

CV Exports 2,984 2,613 14% 7,168 7,563 -5%

Total CV 32,869 34,082 -4% 89,323 92,672 -4%

Total MHCVs sale in Q3 FY21 including MHCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 21,476 units compared

to 23,742 units in Q3-FY20.

*Vehicles supplied to Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited awaiting inspection by the authorities.

Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “The PV industry continued

to grow robustly in Q3FY21, owing to pent up demand, strong festive season and shift towards personal mobility. Tata

Motors PV Business has been witnessing strong response for its ‘New Forever’ range, which is being supported by

continuous ramp up of supplies. In Q3FY21, PV business posted a growth of 89% as compared to Q3FY20- highest ever

sales in last 33 quarters. For Dec’20, wholesale were higher by 84%, compared to Dec’19. Retail sales was 18% higher

than wholesale for the month and pipeline inventory remains thin. We are continuing to debottleneck the supply chain

and ramp up our output to meet the increased demand while addressing the availability of electronic components. With

the growing popularity of Nexon EV, the company also posted an impressive sale in EVs with highest ever quarter

wholesale of 1,253 units in Q3FY21 and 418 units in Dec’20.”

Category Dec‘20 Dec‘19 % Change Q3 FY21 Q3 FY20 % Change

Total PV 23,545 12,785 84% 68,803 36,354 89%

