Tata Motors to conduct special coaching classes for unprivileged engineering aspiring students

Tata Motors, one of India’s leading automaker, in association with Avanti Fellow NGO is conducting special

coaching classes and grooming unprivileged students to prepare for NEET, IIT JEE Mains and IIT JEE Advanced

competitive exams. This year, 43 students skilled from this programme have succeeded to ace the IIT JEE Mains while 27

students have cleared IIT JEE Advanced. This year, JNV Puducherry has emerged as the leading center with over 89% and

100% success for IIT JEE Advanced JEE Mains respectively.

Conducted at JNV centres across India for students of class 11 th and 12 th , the programme aims to identify, nurture and

enable young minds with a penchant for science and technology to achieve their career aspirations. Over the years,

graduates of this programme have featured in the top 500 on the IIT Joint Entrance examination list and achieved full-

time scholarships at the world’s best universities.

The phenomenal achievement of this programme has been attributed to the unique peer-to-peer learning approach

along with focused preparation from skilled mentors that help the students better understand the concepts and instill

smarter problem solving, furthering their confidence. Success delivered by this programme has motivated the students

to work harder and pursue their dreams with hope, perseverance and hard work.

In spite of the on-going pandemic, this programme is currently operational virtually and coaching is being imparted

through online medium owing to the safety of the students. Over 212 students from 41 schools nationally are registered

to attend the above batches of online classes.

The recent NEET results have been quite encouraging as well- In the JNV Palghar programme supported by TML, 23

students appeared for NEET, out of which 22 students qualified the exam (95% selection rate).

Elaborating on the success of Tata Motors’ Education programmes, Vinod Kulkarni – CSR Head at Tata Motors, said

“Tata Motors firmly believes that quality education is the cornerstone of nation-building and has therefore committed to

ensuring a conducive learning environment for disadvantaged students across India. Through our programmes, we aim

to accelerate the career aspirations of talented young individuals with limited resources, who will further contribute to

moving the nation forward. It is a matter of immense pride for Tata Motors to have assisted these future engineers in

their educational journey. Tata Motors will continue to design and invest in programmes for better learning of the

underprivileged by introducing advanced technology in academics to cater to the evolving times.”

Additionally, Tata Motors hosts various other initiatives across the country to support unprivileged students’ education

in form of resources and institutional aid. Covering the spectrum of different education streams, the programmes are

held from the middle to higher education levels by organizing classes for difficult subjects, inculcating value-based life

skills and plugging the infrastructure gaps along with promoting sports and other co-curricular activities. Furthermore,

Tata Motors also facilities financial aid for the well-performing and high-potential students inspiring them to perform

better. These initiatives have led to a significant improvement in the pass percentage of government schools from 62%

in 2019 to 80% in the last academic year. The average score of the students has increased by 20% with over 44% of the

students securing more than 60% marks in their class X half-yearly examination. In FY 19-20, the overall efforts

undertaken by the company under its education pillar ‘Vidyadhanam’ have positively impacted the lives of over 1,50,000

students.