Tata Motors unveils the TATA ALTROZ iTURBO as it celebrates the brand’s 1st anniversary

Celebrating the first anniversary of its premium hatchback, the Altroz, Tata Motors today unveiled the new Altroz iTurbo. Ready to create another benchmark with new gizmos and the new engine addition, the new Altroz iTurbo will be powered by a new 1.2L Petrol iTurbo engine and a new top of the line XZ+ trim which will flaunt all the new and exceptional features. To further enhance the design elements, the Altroz in its 2021 avatar will also sport the new Black and light Grey interiors accentuated with perforated leatherette seats to elaborate on the premium feeling of the cabin. The Altroz will also be equipped with the iRA tech – a connected car technology by Tata Motors. Apart from 27 new and additional features, it also comes with a natural voice tech, through which the car understands and processes voice commands not only in English or Hindi.

Like this: Like Loading...