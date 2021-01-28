Tata Nexon EV celebrates 1st anniversary of successfully driving eMobility revolution in India

Navigation
International News National News

 Tata Motors today announced the first anniversary celebrations of its popular electric SUV, the Tata Nexon EV. Since its launch a year ago, the Nexon EV has consistently grown in popularity to become India’s highest-selling electric vehicle, commanding a market share of 64% (YTD FY21).
Much admired for its design, zero emission technology, accessibility, performance, connected features and above all, really low operating costs, close to 3000 families are currently enjoying the pleasure of owning and driving the Nexon EV and proud of reducing CO2 emissions equivalent to planting 100,000 trees each year.

