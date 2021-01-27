Navigation
Teachers are hanging over the gate, scuffle with the police! Benazir's scene in the assembly kolkata
Kolkata Updates

Teachers are hanging over the gate, scuffle with the police! Benazir’s scene in the assembly kolkata

6 teachers trying to enter the assembly through the gate top

#Kolkata: Benazir’s scene in front of the state assembly 6 Hundreds of teachers suddenly gathered in front of the gate number 8 of the assembly and started protesting. Several teachers even tried to get inside the gate top of the assembly A large police force reached the spot to handle the situation Attempts were made to drag the teachers into the police van with the help of female policemen The situation became heated around the whole incident

Those who gather in front of the assembly on this day are basically side teachers or assistants They are working in state government schools on contract basis The protesters demanded that they be paid for their work The protesting teachers also demanded a fixed salary structure and pension The demonstration was organized on behalf of Teachers Unity Free Forum

The assembly session is scheduled to start on the same day With that in mind, the protesters moved there Protesters have demanded that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sit down with them.

The government has been holding discussions with the side teachers for a long time on other demands including salary increase But it is alleged that the talks were not fruitful The protesters have recently staged a three-day sit-in in front of the Shaheed Minar, even in front of Education Minister Perth Chatterjee’s house.

However, the government claims that it is not possible to bring contract-based tutors and other educators under such a permanent pay structure. There are legal obstacles However, during the tenure of the present government, the salaries of these side teachers have been increased a lot At the moment, there are about 56,000 side teachers in the entire state

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:January 27, 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Leave a Reply

