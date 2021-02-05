Teachers protest at the beginning of the speech, angry fire Mamata! Later he heard the demand Mamata Banerjee Gets Angry Seeing Protesting Teachers in Her Rally | kolkata

The Trinamool leader got angry when she saw these protesters at the Kasba meeting Angry Mamata said, ‘Sit quietly Nothing will happen here That’s not the point here You see, in each meeting, three or four people are inserting 7 The election day will be announced after four or five days I have been working so hard for you for the last few years Even after that, if everyone comes and says I want it, I want it! If you want, it will not be, where will I give it? Tell me what’s left? ‘