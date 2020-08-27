Techno India Group, Eastern India’s Largest Educational Conglomerate, Launches The First Flight Training Courses With Drones In West Bengal!

While we correlate drones with hobbyor wedding videography but, as per the FICCI and EY report, Indian Drone market will touch $885.7 million by 2021, while it is expected to touch $21.47 billion, globally.

Drone market will continue to grow for next 10 years and will need skilled resource to service the growing demand. This equates to a very promising an exciting career in the sunrise digital 4.0 industry. Jobs like Drone/UAV pilots, Mechatronics Engineers, Data processing and analysis, Beyond Visual line of Sight Delivery and operations Management will be of high demand.

Acknowledging the future skill requirement and growing interest to acquire formal certifications and trainingTechno India University in association with TropoGo, a UK based DeepTech Startup, is introducing Drone Training Educational Courses both as a diploma and an executive program – for the first time in Kolkata!

Techno India has shouldered the responsibility of leading their state and education in innovation and new learning. They have rightfully become the flag bearer of drone training in the entire eastern zone. Starting primarily with Drone training, drone manufacturing and drone license assistance will also be provided later on. It will be a part of the curriculum and also will be introduced as one of the certified courses. Based on the skill-based specialization further drone applications and opportunities for future jobs will be opened up for the candidates through TropoGo Platform.

Director Global Operations, Mr MeghdutRoychowdhury says, this will create the Workforce of Future to support the boom in the drone economy. This is not only a Pilot Program but engineering plus skill-based specialization. We welcome larger partnerships/Collaboration with OEMs, Industry Think Tanks, and Accreditation bodies. From organizing the biggest drone racing competition in the city to being the first to bring drone flight operator training to West Bengal, Techno India has always lead from the front with innovation.Applications will be accepted from this academic year.

Sandipan Sen, Founder & Product Owner of TropoGo, said” It is a matter of pride for us to contribute to Techno India’s Vision of creating workforce of the Future which sync’s perfectly with TropoGo’s vision of Train them early and Watch them grow. We truly look forward working with them and execute the same.