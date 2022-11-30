10 best laptops 2022 reviewed and rated

Looking for a new laptop? From gaming machines to productivity powerhouses, these are the best notebooks you can buy right now.
It’s hard to keep up with the latest laptops, and even harder to work out which is right for you.
Well it just so happens, we’ve tested a bunch of the best from a range of prices to find out precisely if it’s any good.
Our pick of the best laptops to buy today
The LG Gram 16 is incredibly light, with a big screen, good keyboard, and sensational battery life, so it’s a top-notch laptop for everyday use – but it’s easy to find more CPU power and better screens if you need to tackle tougher tasks.
Features:
- Incredible, lightweight design
- Big, bold 16:10 display
- Fantastic battery life
- Decent features and ergonomics
A lovable budget touchscreen laptop that is extremely portable, admirably powerful and good-looking. Just as you’d hope, it brings the essentials of the Surface Laptop experience to the budget buyer crowd.
Features:
- Confident design
- Top-spec model performs well
- Pricey once you’ve ticked a few options boxes
- All-day use with Battery Saver enabled
A slick-looking ultraportable with a stellar screen, only now with upgraded internals. Battery life remains a sore spot, but it delivers as a premium work machine with a splash of style.
Features:
- High-res, high-refresh rate screen
- Slim design and solid build
- Great keyboard and touchpad
- Battery life only average
A swanky step-up for the XPS line-up, but one that’s perhaps a little more niche. It’s powerful, looks the part and has a choice of superb screens, but most will be served just as well by the vanilla XPS 13 – which is considerably cheaper.
Features:
- Gorgeous, almost sci-fi looks
- No shortage of performance
- Stunning display
- High-end CPU gets hot and is a battery drain