Wednesday, November 30, 2022
10 best laptops 2022 reviewed and rated

Looking for a new laptop? From gaming machines to productivity powerhouses, these are the best notebooks you can buy right now.

It’s hard to keep up with the latest laptops, and even harder to work out which is right for you.

Well it just so happens, we’ve tested a bunch of the best from a range of prices to find out precisely if it’s any good.

Our pick of the best laptops to buy today

Air we go: Apple’s sleekest laptop finally gets a full redesign

Features:

  • Powerful M2 chip
  • But only supports one external display
  • Wonderful screen
  • Improved speakers
  • A very smart redesign
  • Quite pricey though


Apple MacBook Air 13in with M2 (2022) review: a new yardstick

There are more ports and a function key row, but new joins old with Apple’s latest silicon, an improved display and meatier speakers

Features:

  • Excellent performance
  • Quiet and cool
  • Superb display
  • Improved connectivity


Apple MacBook Pro 14in with M1 Pro (2021) review

What’s better than one OLED laptop screen? Two of em, of course


Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED review: perfect for productivity

The LG Gram 16 is incredibly light, with a big screen, good keyboard, and sensational battery life, so it’s a top-notch laptop for everyday use – but it’s easy to find more CPU power and better screens if you need to tackle tougher tasks.

Features:

  • Incredible, lightweight design
  • Big, bold 16:10 display
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Decent features and ergonomics


LG Gram 16 (2021) review

A lovable budget touchscreen laptop that is extremely portable, admirably powerful and good-looking. Just as you’d hope, it brings the essentials of the Surface Laptop experience to the budget buyer crowd.

Features:

  • Confident design
  • Top-spec model performs well
  • Pricey once you’ve ticked a few options boxes
  • All-day use with Battery Saver enabled


Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 review: portable first

It’s undeniably expensive, but with impressive power in a good-looking, robust and compact package, the Razer Blade 14 is a great portable gaming laptop

Features:

  • Sleek, slim and light design
  • Impressive all-round performance
  • Crisp, fast keyboard
  • Decent battery life and screen


Razer Blade 14 review

A slick-looking ultraportable with a stellar screen, only now with upgraded internals. Battery life remains a sore spot, but it delivers as a premium work machine with a splash of style.

Features:

  • High-res, high-refresh rate screen
  • Slim design and solid build
  • Great keyboard and touchpad
  • Battery life only average


Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) review: true blue ultraportable

A swanky step-up for the XPS line-up, but one that’s perhaps a little more niche. It’s powerful, looks the part and has a choice of superb screens, but most will be served just as well by the vanilla XPS 13 – which is considerably cheaper.

Features:

  • Gorgeous, almost sci-fi looks
  • No shortage of performance
  • Stunning display
  • High-end CPU gets hot and is a battery drain


Dell XPS 13 Plus review: delightfully different

New silicon gives Microsoft’s ultraportable even better battery life and a healthy performance boost. It’s still not perfect, but can continue to trade blows with the MacBook Air.

Features:

  • Distinctive yet understated looks
  • Day-long battery life
  • Comfy keyboard


Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review

The laptop equivalent of a muscle car brings more performance than any rival inside a robust and well-appointed chassis. It’s expensive, but immensely powerful.

Features:

  • Incredible speed, both on the desktop and in games
  • High quality screen
  • Great build and satisfying keyboard
  • Extremely expensive


MSI Raider GE77 review: awesome, ambitious



