5 reasons the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 should be on everyone’s Christmas list

Beloved by music professionals, music lovers and home cinema aficionados worldwide, legendary British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins is dedicated to giving customers’ ears a delicious treat this year: the gift of True Sound.

Designed and engineered to deliver music just as the artist intended, Bowers & Wilkins’ Px7 S2 wireless headphones are a gift that any music lover would be delighted to find nestled in the toe of their Christmas stocking. Pull up a comfy chair, stoke the fire and grab a steaming cup of something warm, because we’re about to give you five reasons why these on-ear cans are the tastiest gift you can give (or receive) this year.

1. They serve up True Sound

First things first: the Px7 S2 has been engineered to sound absolutely incredible – and to do true justice to the original recording of whatever you’re listening to.

The headphones are based around brand new custom-designed 40mm drive units that have been masterfully engineered for sonic accuracy and angled within their respective earcups in order to keep a consistent distance between the driver surface and the wearer’s ears

The effect? These headphones serve up the most realistic and immersive listening experience you can imagine – outside of being in the studio when the artist was ‘laying down’ the track.

2. They kill outside noise

One additional reason the Px7 S2 headphones sound so good? They come with ANC (active noise cancellation), with six microphones; two of which detect unwanted exterior sound and cancel it out, without impacting the musicality of the performance. From long-haul flights to short bus commutes to busy offices, any environment can be instantly transformed into a serene bubble of peace and quiet by the Px7 S2’s sonic-shaping sorcery. It’s the perfect blank sheet for brilliant music playback.

A button on the left earcup flicks the ANC modes between on, off and transparency – the latter being ideal for those times when you may need to hear the likes of train announcements through your music. The Px7 S2 is smart enough to know what noise to let through and what noise to shut out.

3. They possess great stamina

The Px7 S2 has a high-capacity battery that keeps going and going. A full charge will give you 30 hours of listening time with noise cancelling engaged, which should get you through to the other side of all but the very longest of journeys. If you do need to top up the battery, a swift 15-minute charge via the Px7 S2’s USB-C cable will give it a further seven hours of use.

4. They’re wireless wonders

While you can listen via a cable, the Px7 S2 is built with wireless streaming very much in mind. The headphones sport Bluetooth 5.2 and support a wide range of wireless codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX , aptX HD and aptX Adaptive. This means you get support for high quality music streaming, with aptX HD enabling top-notch 24-bit high-resolution audio from a compatible device.

The headphones also play nice with Bowers & Wilkins’ Music app, which means you just need to pull out your smartphone to tweak EQ settings, making fine adjustments to bass and treble in order to tailor sound performance to your requirements. The Music App also allows you to stream from many of the most popular high-quality streaming services, radio stations and podcasts directly from the app. You can also browse the brand’s suggested playlists and get

5. They’re built for comfort… and style

As well as sounding wonderful, the Px7 S2 is designed to impress. Available in a choice of black, blue and grey finishes and part-clad in elegant, moisture-repelling fabric, they’re fitted with memory foam earpads that keep your shell-likes comfy even over long listening sessions.

So there you have it: five ways the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 makes an ideal Christmas gift for the music fanatic in your life. We can’t promise it’ll make hearing Slade for the millionth time any more bearable, but we can promise it’ll deliver the tune in your ears precisely as Noddy Holder intended. Merry Christmas!