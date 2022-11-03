Best cheap laptop 2022: the top budget notebooks tested

Looking for the best cheap laptop? You’re in the right place. We’ve tested all manner of budget laptops to gather a selection of top picks, all of which cost less than $500/£500. From homework and Netflix to browsing, emails, work and more, it’s possible to net yourself a machine that meets your needs, without bleeding your bank balance dry.

Before we crack on though, it’s worth quickly setting some expectations. If you’re after a laptop that’s capable of breezing through games with ease or want a notebook for video editing/ rendering, then the products below are unlikely to meet your needs.

While great for regular use, budget laptops simply don’t have the power to deal with more intense tasks. They are, however, much cheaper than fully specced-out alternatives, so if you want to nail the basics without paying more, this lot should have you covered…

What’s the best cheap laptop?

Before we crack on with the full list, here’s a look at our three top choices:

Best high-end cheap laptop: Asus VivoBook X515JA

The most expensive option on our list is well worth splurging out for if you’ve got the budget and want a machine that’ll treat you well for years to come. With an Intel i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a whopping 512GB of storage, you won’t be disappointed.

Best mid-range cheap laptop: Huawei MateBook D 15

Huawei’s entry doesn’t quite have the raw power of our more expensive choice above, but it’s not far off the mark. Thanks to an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a beautiful MacBook-like design that looks and feels premium, its looks as good as it performs.

Best cheap Chromebook: Asus Chromebook CX1100

On sale for a great price at the time of writing, Asus’s Chromebook can’t be beaten on price. While Chrome OS isn’t as robust as Windows, it still nails the basics, making this the perfect laptop for a young child or other casual users.

Our roundup of the best cheap laptops: