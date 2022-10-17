Best cheap phone 2022: the top budget smartphones

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Don’t be deceived by its plastic finish: the OnePlus Nord CE packs some serious specs. Snapdragon 750G silicon provides the grunt to blaze through tasks, happily tackling all but the most demanding Android titles (with a gaming mode to block interruptions and boost performance).

The 6.43in AMOLED display is bright and sharp. With support for HDR10 and 90Hz refresh rates, it’s one of the best panels in this list. A headphone port means you can easily plug in for movies, while that Qualcomm chip also delivers 5G connectivity for speedy wireless streaming. The battery lasts the day as well, with Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging for refuelling within an hour.

OnePlus’ OxygenOS launcher sits comfortably on top of Android 11, adding plenty of useful features – including a few simple but useful customisation tools that don’t bog it down. It’s also covered by two years of updates and three years of security patches – a reassuring spot of future-proofing that’s rare at this price point.

Probably the weakest link is the 64MP primary camera. It does a decent enough job for day-to-day snaps, but the optics struggle a little in low light.