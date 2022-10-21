Best iPad 2022: which Apple tablet is best for you?

iPad Pro (2022) (from £899)

When it launched in 2018, the iPad Pro made good on Apple’s promise of an all-screen slate that ‘becomes’ whatever app is running. Sketching in Procreate? The entire iPad Pro is your canvas, thanks to barely-there bezels.

The 2022 update improves things further, but let’s get the headline grabbing news out of the way first. The iPad Pro is expensive and will cost you £899 in the UK, or $799 (£707) in the US.

What do you get for that jump in price? 2022’s iPad Pro has had a processing glow up through its M2 chip, which brings an 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU to the iPad Pro. There’s also a 40% speed boost through the iPad Pro’s 16-core Neural Engine that accelerates machine learning tasks. This means the 2022 iPad Pro can create photorealistic 3D designs and play games better than before. The iPad will also soon support the popular video editing software DaVinci Resolve.

The 12.9in Liquid Retina display features 1000 nits of full‑screen brightness and 1600 nits of peak brightness. It’s also been improved to work better with the Apple Pencil which features a new ‘hover’ function, allowing for digital sketching without the mistakes.

Support for Wi-Fi 6E makes for even faster performance when connected to networks. The cellular spec also supports 5G for supercharged connections on the move.

Those who, for some reason, take iPads to gigs will be impressed with the camera updates, too. On the front, the iPad Pro features an Ultra Wide camera with a 12MP sensor and a 122‑degree field of view. Round the back, an Advanced Wide and Ultra Wide camera makes for crystal clear snapping. The upgraded iPad Pro also supports for ProRes video capture, while the boosted ISP in the M2 chip also supports Smart HDR 4.

In short, the iPad Pro certainly builds on the iPad’s past tablet dominance, but the price point will likely put a lot of people off.

Buy the iPad Pro if…you want supercharged performance for a premium price