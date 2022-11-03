Best mid-range smartphone 2022: top value mobiles tested

Google Pixel 6a

It might lack luxuries such as wireless charging, but the Pixel 6a is a lesson in budget-minded brilliance. Distilling the two-tone styling of its premium Pixel siblings, the composite shell does a convincing impression of glass. Up front, a 6.1in OLED panel is perfectly crisp and pleasingly vibrant, even if 60Hz refresh rates mean rivals are slicker.

Still, a Tensor chip inside bests almost everything in this price bracket. A Google smartphone in purest form, it flies through Android 12 without a stutter. Same goes for its camera skills: powerful algorithms extract impressive results from the 12MP main sensor. Autofocus is rapid, colours well-judged and almost every still is stuffed with detail. Unless you need a telephoto, this is a heck of a lot of Android phone for your cash.

Motorola Moto G82

Hitting the price-performance sweet spot, the Moto G82 is a welcome reminder that Motorola knows how to nail a keenly priced all-rounder. A surefire steal of a smartphone, it packs a superb OLED panel with high refresh rates, a giant 5000mAh battery and an optically stabilised 50MP main camera – all specs you’d expect to find in handsets costing a good chunk more.

It’s not the last word in performance for the money, and you can get more power for not much more cash. But Motorola’s marvellously minimalist take on Android runs bloat-free and briskly enough, while 30W charging means a full refuel in an hour. Provided you don’t need the option to record 4K video, you’re getting a lot of smartphone here for your readies.

Poco X4 Pro 5G

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is a cheaper 5G alternative to the OnePlus Nord 2T. With looks that belie it’s mid-range status, its large rear camera bump and “laser-like” reflections help it stand out from the crowd — especially if you opt for the bright yellow model.

Looks aside, one of its best features is its buttery-smooth 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, which is up there with some of the top flagships we’ve ever tested. It’s powered by a large 5000mAh battery for all-day stamina too, with speedy 67W fast charging letting you top up in a flash if you do run low.

As with most mid-range handsets, the main camera is comfortably the best one on offer here, and the only one of the X4 Pro’s cameras to offer a dedicated night mode. If a large, speedy-charging battery, crisp display and main camera performance are high on your list of priorities, this could very well be the choice for you.