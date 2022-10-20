Best smart thermostat 2022: keep a closer eye on your heating this winter

The cooler months are most definitely here and maybe it’s time to upgrade to a smart one instead. But in a crowded field, which is the best smart thermostat out there right now?

There are lots of reasons to upgrade your heating tech. Firstly, many of them let you talk to your heating via voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, but the main benefit is saving you cash and cutting down on wasted energy.

Thanks to tech like geofencing and smart radiator valves, they can help your heating react to when you’re actually around, and only warm up the rooms you’re in. But where to start? That’s where we come in.

1) Tado Wireless Smart Thermostat V3+

Simply put, the third version of Tado’s Wireless Smart Thermostat is one of the best smart thermostats out there at the moment. It offers everything in home heating, from wired and wireless thermostats to smart boilers and radiators. Our pick of the bunch is the Wireless Smart Thermostat V3+, though.

The Wireless Smart Thermostat V3+ offers ease and accessibility and accommodates a wide-range of heating systems. Its geofencing feature will heat your home before you arrive, and the app will monitor your heating system for problems and informs on how to solve them independently. It also needs zero actual DIY skills to get up and running, saving money on hidden installation fees.

Stuff says ✭✭✭✭✭

2) Nest Learning Thermostat

Google claims the Nest will lower energy bills by up to 16%. It’s also a smart and intuitive bit of kit. It gets to know how hot or cold you like your living room, turns itself down when you’re away and learns how draughty your home is. Bath lovers can also control the boiler through the Nest app, and will also show you how much energy you use every day.

Stuff says ✭✭✭✭✭

3) Hive Thermostat Mini

The Hive Thermostat Mini is a favourite amongst the forgetful and those looking to control their energy bills. It can be controlled on a device, through the Hive app or by voice, and it will alert you should you pop out for the night only to think ‘have I left the heating on?’

The mini can control up to 6 heating zones in your home, the same as the more expensive Hive Thermostat, and has a frost protection feature which protects your pipes from freezing in winter. It’s also pretty sleek, or as sleek as an at-home thermostat can possibly be at least. Hive is also currently offering 10% off its Thermostat when you subscribe to Hive Heating Plus, which keeps track of household carbon emissions and daily, weekly and monthly energy insights.

Stuff says ✭✭✭✭✩

4) Honeywell Evohome

The Honeywell Evohome does everything you’d expect from a smart meter. It’s easy to use, can be controlled through an app and can link to Google Home and Alexa. Where the Honeywell Evohome excels, though, is in its home zoning. Its smart zoning capabilities means you only need to heat the areas you’re using, whether you want a toasty dining room or cool bedroom. The Evohome can create up to 12 heating zones and adapts to radiators, underfloor heating and stored or shared hot water.

Stuff says ✭✭✭✭✩