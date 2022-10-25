Best smartphones for photography 2022

Sony Xperia 1 IV

Sony might be an expensive outlier in the smartphone world, overshadowed by the plethora of iPhones and other, cheaper Android handsets, but for enthusiast photographers and videographers, its premium handsets have always offered something a little different. The flagship Xperia 1 IV is no exception, with a triple rear camera setup consisting of three 12MP sensors with dual pixel PDAF. The latter means that focusing is ridiculously fast, making it an ideal choice for those wanting to capture crisp shots of hyperactive children and/or pets.

Even better, its zoom lens is a variable affair, letting you dial in optical zoom levels from 3.5x to 5.2x. This is, for all intents and purposes, a world’s first in a smartphone, and it’s a very clever trick that will massively appeal to those looking to close the distance to their subjects without disturbing them or physically getting closer.

As expected from Sony handsets, you’ll get the very best out of its cameras when using the Pro mode, tweaking settings until you reach some seriously impressive results. Its pricey, and not one for casual users who just want to point and shoot with AI-optimised results, but if you’ve got the patience and passion, this is one of the most unique smartphone camera systems currently available.

Google Pixel 6a

Google has stuck to what it knows best with the 6a, combining software-powered camera smarts with a palatable price tag to provide a handset with the best bang-for-buck photography experience on offer.

Powerful algorithms squeeze the most out of its main 12MP sensor, paired with a 12MP ultrawide secondary snapper. Shots from both cameras are stuffed with detail, wonderfully exposed, with no hint of unsightly noise, and they perform well in dim conditions too. Autofocus is quick, and auto HDR does a brilliant job of exposing bright skies without losing detail in shadows. Skin tones are impressive as well, with Google using a dedicated Real Tone algorithm for more accurate results.

There’s no dedicated telephoto (aka, zoom) camera, which is to be expected at this price, but considering you still get the same software tricks found in the more expensive Pixel 6 Pro (like Magic Eraser), it’s hard to complain. Easily one of the best cameraphones around for the money you’re paying.