Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II set to get upgrade – is lossless also on the way to Bose in 2023?

Iconic purveyor of quality sound Bose is set to introduce a new software update for its excellent QuietComfort Earbuds II early next year. They’re being upgraded to support the newer aptX Adaptive codec which is compatible with a wide range of phones and is backwards compatible with aptX and aptX HD.

They’re not going to be compatible with aptX lossless, note, because that would require a hardware upgrade – so not currently possible, in other words.

The true wireless buds are already pretty good – we awarded them a full five stars in our review, saying that “you can’t do better” when it comes to noise cancellation and calling them a “seriously competitive” package.

The announcement was made courtesy of chip maker Qualcomm who Bose previously teamed up with earlier this year for deeper collaboration on future products. So it doesn’t take a genius to make the leap that Bose will be using Qualcomm’s brand new S5 Gen 2 chip inside future products. That chip is capable of 16bit lossless audio with tiny latency of 48ms and is launching alongside the S3 Gen 2. So could the QuietComfort Earbuds III be the upcoming product that will feature lossless audio? Time will tell.

The new platform has various enhancements to make noise cancellation and transparency mode more effective and also introduces head tracking spatial audio tech (if you have a compatible Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone) and can provide lossless over low-energy Bluetooth LE Audio, too.