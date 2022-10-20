Thursday, October 20, 2022
Bowers & Wilkins celebrate 60 years of cinematic Bond with PX8 007 Edition

British audio behemoth Bowers & Wilkins is celebrating James Bond’s six decades in the cinema in some style. A special edition of its recently-launched PX8 headphones has a broken cover – the $799/£699 PX8 007 Edition headphone.

The main change to the headphones is that they’re available in a Midnight Blue finish inspired by the dinner jacket worn by Bond in his first on-screen appearance in 1962’s Dr No. You know how that bit goes.

We really rather liked the PX8s when we reviewed them, but felt that the also-new five-star PX7 S2s offered greater value. The 007 Edition carries a $100/£100 price premium over the standard PX8s.

Bowers Wilkins PX8 007

With aptX Adaptive support, the PX8’s retain the signature Bowers & Wilkins look, but beef up the audio capabilities with bespoke carbon cones within each earcup. They boast the same superb noise-cancelling tech as in the PX7 S2.

They also boast 30 hours of battery life – not as much as some rivals – but have a 15 minute fast charge to get you another seven hours.

Bowers equipment has been used at Abbey Road Studios for the last 40 years to monitor huge quantities of recordings and in recent years this has included the scores for 2012’s Skyfall and 2015’s Spectre.

Recently, Abbey Road engineers used Bowers & Wilkins loudspeakers to monitor the creation of Bond 25, an album featuring all 25 iconic Bond themes with brand new arrangements recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in Abbey Road Studio One.

The Px8 007 Edition is now on sale directly from Bowers & Wilkins.



Source link

