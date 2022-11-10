Thursday, November 10, 2022
HomeTechnologyCanyon’s electric Roadlite:ON 8 LTD will spice up your commute
Technology

Canyon’s electric Roadlite:ON 8 LTD will spice up your commute

admin
By admin
0
72


Most electric bikes either look so sleek and expensive they’d be nicked within five minutes of taking them outside, or so lumpy and heavy you wouldn’t want to be seen dead riding one – but it’s hard to tell Canyon’s Roadlite:ON 8 LTD (£3649, canyon.com) is even an electric bike at all.

At 15.6kg it’s pretty slight as ebikes go, with an aluminium frame and a new lightweight Fazua Ride 60 drive system that has three levels of assistance depending on how much of a hurry you’re in. Breeze gives you a gentle but constant push; River matches the power of your own pedalling; and Rocket does exactly what it says on the tin, sticking a proverbial up your proverbial to guarantee you make it up that massive hill in record time.

You can switch between them using the controls on the handlebars, but there’s also a mount for your smartphone that allows you to finetune the settings on-the-go and create different riding profiles via Fazua’s app, with a built-in USB-C port to make sure it stays charged.

It’s all powered by the 430Wh battery that’s integrated into the downtube, but it’s removable if you’d rather take it out when it’s time to charge – and based on how much fun you’ll have while riding it, that’s probably going to be quite often.



Source link

Previous article
Diwali Bonus to be Disbursed by Nov-end, Says BMC
Next article
There will be some retirements, Says Gavaskar After Indias Humiliating Loss To England
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Technology

Canyon’s electric Roadlite:ON 8 LTD will spice up your commute

admin
By admin
0
72


Most electric bikes either look so sleek and expensive they’d be nicked within five minutes of taking them outside, or so lumpy and heavy you wouldn’t want to be seen dead riding one – but it’s hard to tell Canyon’s Roadlite:ON 8 LTD (£3649, canyon.com) is even an electric bike at all.

At 15.6kg it’s pretty slight as ebikes go, with an aluminium frame and a new lightweight Fazua Ride 60 drive system that has three levels of assistance depending on how much of a hurry you’re in. Breeze gives you a gentle but constant push; River matches the power of your own pedalling; and Rocket does exactly what it says on the tin, sticking a proverbial up your proverbial to guarantee you make it up that massive hill in record time.

You can switch between them using the controls on the handlebars, but there’s also a mount for your smartphone that allows you to finetune the settings on-the-go and create different riding profiles via Fazua’s app, with a built-in USB-C port to make sure it stays charged.

It’s all powered by the 430Wh battery that’s integrated into the downtube, but it’s removable if you’d rather take it out when it’s time to charge – and based on how much fun you’ll have while riding it, that’s probably going to be quite often.



Source link

Previous article
Diwali Bonus to be Disbursed by Nov-end, Says BMC
Next article
There will be some retirements, Says Gavaskar After Indias Humiliating Loss To England
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677