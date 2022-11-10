Casio’s Mario-themed G-Shock will level-up your timekeeping

Time isn’t a huge concern in the Mushroom Kingdom. You never see Mario look at his watch and realise he should’ve had Yoshi at the vet 20 mins ago, or King Koopa suddenly scurry off mid-battle to pick up Baby Bowser from nursery, but being late in the real world is just rude.

Strap on one of these limited-edition, Mario-themed Casio G-Shocks, though and it should be pretty easy to avoid keeping your Princess Peach or Luigi waiting.

Shock resistant and waterproof down to 200m, the DW5600SMB-4 (£129, g-shock.co.uk) will survive an encounter with a Goomba or a Cheep-Cheep, while the Mario silhouette built into the backlight means it looks like he’s jumping the green shell underneath the display when you turn it on.

This isn’t a smartwatch, so don’t expect anything more sophisticated than a stopwatch, countdown timer and multi-function alarm, but with a two-year battery life there might even be a new Mario game out by the time it dies.