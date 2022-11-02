Christmas gifts & travel gadgets for nomads and explorers

It’s about the journey not the destination, they say. But it’s hard to be a happy traveller when a dusting of snow has delayed your flight and this year’s festivities are happening at Heathrow. Wherever you’re heading, travel smarter with these Christmas tech gifts for nomads.

Whether you’re enjoying the jet set or working from afar, these globetrotting gifts are your ticket to an upgraded getaway – no miles necessary.

From kit organisers to compact keyboards, our Christmas picks won’t hasten your departure, but they will make you feel ready for adventure. Provided Father Christmas gets clearance to land, of course.

Our pick of the best Christmas gifts for nomads UE Wonderboom 3 Some trips don’t need a soundtrack. But if your Skegness getaway requires a sonic kickstart, this little ball of boom should have the coastal caravan hopping. Sized like a large snow globe, it packs bass punchy enough for any festive shindig. 14-hour battery life should see you through to Santa’s arrival, while IP67 water-resistance means it’s braced for a Boxing Day dip in the North Sea – even if you’re not.

Stubble & Co The Adventure Bag Every nomad needs a capacious kit bag. But if baggage reclaim is the bane of your journeys, add this two-strap to your packing list. Designed for life on the move, the updated Adventure Bag’s soft sides and compression straps let you max out its 42L capacity without falling foul of carry-on restrictions. Cushioned straps sit easy on your shoulders, while the pack itself features pockets in all the right places, including a bottle slot on the side and a waterproof compartment for mucky kicks. Rain on your itinerary? A reflective storm cover stops rotten weather from raining on your adventure.

Logitech K380 for Mac Most co-working spaces are BYOK. Whether you’re tip-tapping on a tablet or like to sit back from your laptop, this streamlined keyboard is a win for your fingers. Wedge-shaped and wireless, its compact footprint fits neatly on any desk, while contoured scissor keys are cosy but responsive. Recoloured in Sand and Lavender, the low-profile peripheral is good for up to two years on a single charge – ideal for travelling typists.

Urbanista Phoenix Your vitamin D level isn’t the only thing boosted by sunlight: solar exposure can also be a treat for the ears. Thanks to Powerfoyle material on the side of their charging case, these true wireless in-ears can refuel from almost any light source. So you can hit the road with one less wire. Lightweight and sculpted for a comfy fit, the earbuds are similarly liberating. They feature active noise cancellation to mute noisy neighbours in transit, while the Urbanista app lets you tweak EQ settings and touch controls. Now all you need is a smartphone crank for theoretically infinite listening.

LifeStraw Peak Squeeze Clean water belongs on every packing list, but most bottles add bulk even when you’re quenched. Want more portable potability? Designed for H2O to go, this flexible hydration pouch holds up to a litre of liquid, before packing down when you’ve had your fill. Lightweight and leakproof, it also contains a replaceable microfilter which stops nasty parasites from interrupting your travel plans. So you can still sup from suspect sources.

Bellroy Desk Caddy It takes more than a laptop to work from anywhere. Organise your portable office with this practical pouch. Neatly sized for your hot desk essentials, its front folds down to reveal the accessories stashed inside. Stood upright on your work surface, tiered dividers offer easy access to your kit, with elastic loops keeping cables in order. Its recycled construction is water-resistant too, in case you’re caught out on your commute.

Chipolo Card Spot Lose your credit card on holiday and you’ll need some friends to spot you. Lose this card-sized tracker and you’ll have thousands helping you find it. Slim enough to slip inside your wallet, it works with Apple’s Find My network, bouncing off nearby Apple devices to relay its latest location. Enable Lost Mode and a finder will be able to see your contact info. The reward is up to you.

Apple iPad Air (2022) Tablets have changed a lot since Roman times. Less waxy than its ancient equivalents, Apple’s latest slate is a champion of in-chariot entertainment. Slim, light and fronted by a 10.9in Retina display, its M1 chip provides conquering performance. Pair it with a Magic Keyboard for typed dispatches or use a second-gen Pencil to plan your next mosaic. Opt for optional 5G connectivity to free yourself from the Forum’s flaky Wi-Fi.

Wacaco Exagrind Countless coffee snobs are kept housebound by fear of a bad brew when out and about. Discover caffeine freedom with this mobile bean machine. Crafted from aluminium, the Exagrind lets you mill 20g by hand. Simply fill it with beans, set the grind level, then get to winding. It should yield enough dust for a double espresso. Feeling bold? Take the output to a café and request a special brew.

Twelve South Curve Flex Hunching over your hot desk won’t keep you mobile for long. For ergonomics to go, add this collapsible riser to your everyday carry. Made with MacBooks in mind, it unfolds to let you tweak the height and angle of your desktop setup. Use it as a low-set wedge for a comfortable typing angle, or raise it all the way for face-to-face Zoom calls that don’t give you a double chin.

Anker 633 Magnetic Battery Even seasoned travellers need a recharge on a long journey. Phone feeling drained? Treat it to a power nap with this handy MagSafe battery. Snapped in place for a cordless boost, its 10,000mAh capacity is sufficient to fill your iPhone up to two times over. And if you want entertainment during the down time, flip out its stand and stick your smartphone sideways for perfectly angled movies on the move.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 Delayed luggage might mean a short-term pant shortage, but lost data will cause problems for a lot longer. Don’t trust a metal disc? Stick your documents on a solid state drive for safer storage while you jet-set. SanDisk’s Extreme Portable V2 is resistant to water, dust and drops, so your files should survive a disaster in transit. And with write speeds of up to 1000MBps, it moves your stuff faster than any airport baggage handler.

Remarkable 2 Lever-arch files aren’t a good fit for tray tables. For paper-like productivity without the bulk of a binder, try this E Ink tablet. Absurdly slender and sized like an A4 sheet, its monochrome display mimics the look and feel of an actual notebook. Load PDF docs for digital doodling or select a template to organise your scribbles. When your work is done, the pressure-sensitive stylus sticks magnetically to the side.

Vodafone 5G Mobile Hotspot Buying a latte in exchange for the password is no guarantee that a café’s network will be fast enough for buffer-free productivity. Want faster Wi-Fi wherever you’re working? Swap your espresso expenditure for a monthly plan and Vodafone’s compact hotspot will reduce your dropouts. 5G connectivity means speedy downloads, shared with up to 32 devices via Wi-Fi 6. And thanks to an 8-hour battery life, it has enough energy to last a working day – even if you need several more coffees to do the same.