Dyson’s V12 Detect Slim Absolute vacuum is £100 ahead of Black Friday

Vacuums sucking up your attention in the Black Friday sales? Dyson’s V12 Detect Slim Absolute vacuum can help you clean up some savings in the sales event. It can also clean your whole home thanks to a 60 minute run time, and comes back with all manner of brainy features. Plus, ahead of Black Friday, Dyson’s wiped £100 off the regular price.

Rather than the usual price of £530, Dyson is currently offering the V12 Detect Slim Absolute for £430 with free next-day delivery when you order direct. On top of that, the brand is throwing in a £65 cleaning kit for free. That’s a rather tidy saving of £100, plus the cash saved on the cleaning kit. Other retailers are knocking off some cash too, offering savings around every corner.

With automatically adjusting suction power from detected dust, Dyson’s V15 Detect Absolute is one seriously tidy sucker. It comes equipped with an LED display which shows the current power mode, battery level, and run time. You’ll find different modes to perfectly suit the floor beneath its sweeper, alongside single-button control. Topped off with click-in batteries, a washable filter, and a wall-mounted dock, this vacuum cleans house in terms of features.

The V12 Detect Slim Absolute is the little brother to Dyson’s pricier V12 Detect. With one or two fewer features and a smaller size, this vacuum manages to save on price without sacrificing performance. What could make it better? A Black Friday discount, of course!

And luckily, Dyson’s decided to polish up a shiny £100 off deal ahead of this year’s Black Friday weekend, saving you even more. Plus, the complimentary cleaning kit is extra icing on the cake. Grab the deal while you can.