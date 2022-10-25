EE Smart Home Security is a one-box surveillance solution

EE is branching out from home broadband to home security, with a new partnership that’ll let you add a 24/7 monitored alarm to your monthly bill. EE Smart Home Security powered by Verisure is an all-in-one package, designed for flats and houses, that’ll make keeping your belongings out of the hands of crims that little bit easier.

The new package, which is going on sale today directly through the EE website, has a £50 upfront setup fee and single monthly payment. Essentials for Flats will set you back £25 per month on a 24 month contract, while Essentials for Houses increases to £30 per month.

For your cash you get shock sensors (two for flats, six for houses) that’ll detect broken windows, a keypad with 105-decibel siren and direct connection to Verisure’s security centre, a camera detector and two key fobs for quickly arming and disarming the system. Each pack comes with a central unit that’ll fall back to 4G should your internet connection go down, so the system is always active.

The House package can be upgraded further with a smart doorbell for an additional £7 per month, or a smart video doorbell and smart camera bundle for an extra £18. You can add smoke detection monitors to the latter for £25 a month. A smartphone companion app will let you check in on the system from anywhere in the world.

It’s part of EE’s push towards greater security across its entire product offering, which also sees a new partnership with antivirus experts Norton. EE Cyber Security Powered by Norton will be available from November, informing customers if their personal info has appeared on the dark web, or if their social media accounts show any unusual login activity. A password generator and manager aims to keep accounts safe, and the app will protect against viruses too.

The service will be offered to EE mobile customers exclusively at launch, with pricing tiers yet to be confirmed.