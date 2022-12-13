Tuesday, December 13, 2022
HomeTechnologyFocal releases tasty new finishes for Sopra 2 loudspeakers
Technology

Focal releases tasty new finishes for Sopra 2 loudspeakers

By admin
0
38


High-end French sound specialist Focal is known for some seriously high-brow gear. One such item is the brand’s Sopra 2 loudspeakers – some seriously powerful speakers priced at £15000 a pop. A fairly modest price tag in the high-end audio market, but pretty hefty nonetheless. Been considering the speakers? Good news, Focal has released two tasty new finishes you can pick from.

Inspired by some equally high-end food options, you can now pick up the Sopra 2 in Black Ostrea or Brown Concrete. These rather fancifully named colour options take inspiration from oysters and chocolate. Looking to oysters, the Black Ostrea option is pearlised with an iridescent sheen. And looking to chocolate, the Brown Concrete option is warmer-toned with a metallic face plate. Only the best in design for speakers at this price point. Both new finishes still incorporate the concrete effect that comes on the Sopra 2 as standard.

But what can these mighty sound-blasters do? Each speaker packs in two 7-inch woofers, a 6.5-inch midrange driver, and a 1-inch inverted dome tweeter. Focal reckons the midrange drivers are the best that it’s ever made – quite the claim to fame for these speakers! Each component is angled differently for more spatial sound, too, so any content you play will sound rather tasty.

Interested in these seriously high-end speakers? You can’t order the Sopra 2s directly from Focal. Rather, you’ll need to source a dealer (the AV kind, of course). They certainly aren’t for everyone, but if you’re looking to splash out on your audio gear, these food-inspired speakers will serve you well.



Source link

Previous articleUber s Third Party Vendor Teqtivity Hacked Over 77000 Employees Data Leaked
Next articleViral Video Thief Runs Away With Smartphone Stopped By Jammed Door What Happens Next WATCH
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
38
Previous articleUber s Third Party Vendor Teqtivity Hacked Over 77000 Employees Data Leaked
Next articleViral Video Thief Runs Away With Smartphone Stopped By Jammed Door What Happens Next WATCH
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677