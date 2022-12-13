Focal releases tasty new finishes for Sopra 2 loudspeakers

High-end French sound specialist Focal is known for some seriously high-brow gear. One such item is the brand’s Sopra 2 loudspeakers – some seriously powerful speakers priced at £15000 a pop. A fairly modest price tag in the high-end audio market, but pretty hefty nonetheless. Been considering the speakers? Good news, Focal has released two tasty new finishes you can pick from.

Inspired by some equally high-end food options, you can now pick up the Sopra 2 in Black Ostrea or Brown Concrete. These rather fancifully named colour options take inspiration from oysters and chocolate. Looking to oysters, the Black Ostrea option is pearlised with an iridescent sheen. And looking to chocolate, the Brown Concrete option is warmer-toned with a metallic face plate. Only the best in design for speakers at this price point. Both new finishes still incorporate the concrete effect that comes on the Sopra 2 as standard.

But what can these mighty sound-blasters do? Each speaker packs in two 7-inch woofers, a 6.5-inch midrange driver, and a 1-inch inverted dome tweeter. Focal reckons the midrange drivers are the best that it’s ever made – quite the claim to fame for these speakers! Each component is angled differently for more spatial sound, too, so any content you play will sound rather tasty.

Interested in these seriously high-end speakers? You can’t order the Sopra 2s directly from Focal. Rather, you’ll need to source a dealer (the AV kind, of course). They certainly aren’t for everyone, but if you’re looking to splash out on your audio gear, these food-inspired speakers will serve you well.