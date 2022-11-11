Friday, November 11, 2022
HomeTechnologyHuawei's MateBook 14s looks inside for its 2022 refresh
Technology

Huawei’s MateBook 14s looks inside for its 2022 refresh

admin
By admin
0
55


What do you call the follow-up to last year’s mid-range version of the flagship laptop? We still haven’t quite figured that out, but Huawei knows how to make it. It’s 2022 MateBook 14s is a refreshed version of last year’s MateBook 14s – the laptop a step down from the flagship MateBook 14. While that’s all very confusing, this year’s 14s is anything but.

Housed in the same sleek aluminium chassis, Huawei’s MateBook 14s offers a portable but powerful machine. We look inside to find spec bumps galore, with a new Intel CPU and the latest version of Windows.

The 12th gen Intel Core i7 CPU packs a punch for everyday tasks and more intensive workloads. And with Windows 11, you get all the latest and greatest on the software front as well. For graphics, Huawei has re-used the same, but impressive, Intel Iris Xe GPU. And powering all of this might, you’ll find 16GB of RAM and a 60Wh battery.

On the front, you’ll find Huawei’s recognisable 3:2 display. It’s crystal clear with 2.5K resolution, and it boasts a 90% screen to body ratio. Though, the extra vertical space might take some getting used to. With high colour accuracy, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of brightness, all your content will shine through this 14.2-inch display. Plus, you can opt for a touchscreen display for an extra productivity boost.

Close-up look at the 2022 Huawei MateBook 14s

As you’d expect from a 2022 laptop, Huawei has thrown all the trimmings on top of the 2022 MateBook 14S. There’s a fingerprint sensor, a backlit keyboard, a 720p webcam (that no longer points up your nose), Windows Hello face-unlock, and four speakers with stereo sound. On the new device, the brand also includes its Super Device ecosystem to easily connect with other Huawei gear, and Smart Conference with FollowCam – a competitor to Apple’s Center Stage.

Huawei’s mid-tier MacBook-look-a-like now comes packed with the latest features you’d expect. Last year’s 14s scored four stars out of five in our review, so we’d expect similar performance this time around. The 2022 MateBook 14s retails for £1300, and is available to order directly from Huawei now. It’ll be making its way to other retailers over the coming weeks.



Source link

Previous article
Horn Ok Please Hits The Streets Of Delhi Again! Much Awaited Food Fest Is Back With A Twist. Deets Inside
Next article
NBA: Kyle Kuzma hits 36 points, Wizards take down Mavericks
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Technology

Huawei’s MateBook 14s looks inside for its 2022 refresh

admin
By admin
0
55


What do you call the follow-up to last year’s mid-range version of the flagship laptop? We still haven’t quite figured that out, but Huawei knows how to make it. It’s 2022 MateBook 14s is a refreshed version of last year’s MateBook 14s – the laptop a step down from the flagship MateBook 14. While that’s all very confusing, this year’s 14s is anything but.

Housed in the same sleek aluminium chassis, Huawei’s MateBook 14s offers a portable but powerful machine. We look inside to find spec bumps galore, with a new Intel CPU and the latest version of Windows.

The 12th gen Intel Core i7 CPU packs a punch for everyday tasks and more intensive workloads. And with Windows 11, you get all the latest and greatest on the software front as well. For graphics, Huawei has re-used the same, but impressive, Intel Iris Xe GPU. And powering all of this might, you’ll find 16GB of RAM and a 60Wh battery.

On the front, you’ll find Huawei’s recognisable 3:2 display. It’s crystal clear with 2.5K resolution, and it boasts a 90% screen to body ratio. Though, the extra vertical space might take some getting used to. With high colour accuracy, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of brightness, all your content will shine through this 14.2-inch display. Plus, you can opt for a touchscreen display for an extra productivity boost.

Close-up look at the 2022 Huawei MateBook 14s

As you’d expect from a 2022 laptop, Huawei has thrown all the trimmings on top of the 2022 MateBook 14S. There’s a fingerprint sensor, a backlit keyboard, a 720p webcam (that no longer points up your nose), Windows Hello face-unlock, and four speakers with stereo sound. On the new device, the brand also includes its Super Device ecosystem to easily connect with other Huawei gear, and Smart Conference with FollowCam – a competitor to Apple’s Center Stage.

Huawei’s mid-tier MacBook-look-a-like now comes packed with the latest features you’d expect. Last year’s 14s scored four stars out of five in our review, so we’d expect similar performance this time around. The 2022 MateBook 14s retails for £1300, and is available to order directly from Huawei now. It’ll be making its way to other retailers over the coming weeks.



Source link

Previous article
Horn Ok Please Hits The Streets Of Delhi Again! Much Awaited Food Fest Is Back With A Twist. Deets Inside
Next article
NBA: Kyle Kuzma hits 36 points, Wizards take down Mavericks
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677