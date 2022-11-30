Leaked benchmarks reportedly show upcoming M2 Max chipset’s performance

2021’s MacBook Pro refresh introduced the M1 Max chipset, alongside the M1 Pro. Since then, we’ve seen the M1 Ultra in the Mac Studio, and the 13″ MacBook Pro and Air in 2022 started the M2 cycle. It’s left many Mac fans wondering what’s next for the M2 line-up. And thanks to an online Apple leaker, it looks like we might have the answer with the M2 Max.

Leaker ShrimpApplePro shared benchmark scores that appear to be for the upcoming M2 Max chipset. The benchmark score appears on Geekbench, a popular tool for testing device performance. However, benchmarking results come from user tests, so there is the possibility that the scores have been fabricated. The Geekbench result does reference Mac14,6 as the device, which isn’t attributed to any current Mac devices. Although, as with any leak, there’s no certainty to how accurate it is.

If these benchmarks are to be believed, it looks like the M2 Max is set for a smaller performance bump, like the standard M2 compared to M1. The single-core core is 1853, while the multi-core score is an impressive, 1385.5. While these are big, powerful numbers themselves, they’re not leaps and bounds above the current M1 Max. The M1 Max clocks in at 1787 for single-core, and 12826 for multi-core.

A performance upgrade for future Mac is, of course, very welcome. We’re not ones to snuff at increased performance in our computers. It is interesting to see Apple to take a less aggressive approach to upgrading its silicon chipsets, however. We’ll wait to see the devices packing these chips when they launch in due course, but it could make for an interesting upgrade proposition.