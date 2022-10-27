Level up your content, creators!

Do you want your Twitch stream to sound the business? Your podcast to please the ears? Your YouTube videos to vibe? Sounds like you need to get yourself some Yamaha gear.

Musicians and sound engineers have long prized Yamaha’s audio kit and musical instruments for their impeccable quality, accuracy and craftsmanship – and these assets work just as well for anyone else who’s looking to give their creative endeavours the best possible audio accompaniment.

Game streamers, for instance, should make a beeline for the Yamaha ZG01 Pack to get an instant sound boost. This one-box set includes the ZG01 mixer and the YH-G01 headset – everything you need to kickstart a truly professional sound setup for your stream.

Paws for effect

The Yamaha ZG01 has physical controls that make it simple to adjust the game audio, your own voice and any voice chat. It also has buttons to quickly access DSP effects including ZG Surround, a 3D surround-sound effect that your audience will be able to enjoy with stereo headphones. With two HDMI ports, one output supporting video passthrough, the ZG01 also works as an HDMI switcher.

Talking of headphones, the Yamaha YH-G01 that makes up the other half of the ZG01 Pack is built for long streaming sessions. Lightweight and comfortable, its studio-quality condenser mic captures your voice with crisp precision, free of ambient noise.

Speakers corner

If you’re a musician, a podcaster or a YouTuber with an eye (or ear) for tip-top audio quality, Yamaha’s HS Series studio monitors are the perfect way to test how your content sounds in the real world. The HS5, HS7 and HS8 are all powered two-way speakers with high-end XLR and TRS inputs and an emphasis on precision and accuracy: ideal for mixing and mastering your audio to pro-quality levels.

Put it in the mixer

If you want to elevate things even higher, see Yamaha’s AG03MK2 and AG06MK2 compact mixers. Handling three and six channels respectively, these desktop mixers’ flexible connectivity and super-precise controls mean you can perfect your audio from a range of sources on the fly, and add an extra layer of professionalism with zero-latency DSP effects and processing that can be applied with the tap of a button.

So you really don’t have to be a musician to benefit from Yamaha’s decades of musical expertise. The company’s gear is just as suited to your gaming room as the recording studio or the live stage. Play on!

Find out more at uk.yamaha.com