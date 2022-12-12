LG’s latest UltraGear OLED gaming monitors are 240Hz behemoths

With OLEDs one of our top picks for tellies, it only makes sense for the display tech to trickle down to gaming monitors. Plenty of OLED gaming monitors have hit the shelves recently, but LG‘s latest release packs in a rather enticing feature. The brand’s new UltraGear gaming monitors boast a 240Hz refresh rate. It’s a big deal for gamers, as this brings smoother motion and quicker actions.

The first 240Hz OLED gaming monitor to hit the shelves (Corsair’s bendable offering is still a while out), LG’s latest UltraGear offering comes in two sizes: 27-inch and 45-inch. Both pack the same 240Hz panel tech, but you’ll find some differences when it comes to the display.

Starting with the 27-inch offering, you’ll find a QHD 2560×1440 resolution display. It boasts 98.5% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut for vibrant graphics, and an anti-glare coating on the display to make it easier to enjoy the graphics. Going up to the 45-inch model, things look familiar, albeit bigger and better. The larger display is curved, with a 21:9 aspect ratio at an 800R curvature. It boasts WQHD 3440×1440 resolution with the same anti-glare, and even packs a low blue light certification.

Despite this, you’ll find a 0.03ms GTG on both models, and the OLED panels boast exceptional colour accuracy and picture quality, with inky blacks. Both UltraGears are also compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and VESA Adaptive Sync. Connectivity wise, you’ll find HDMI 2.1 ports alongside DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity. There’s a 4-pole headphone jack compatible with DTS Headphone:X for spatial audio. Inside the box, you’ll also get a remote control with programmable hotkeys, for easier control. And, as you’d expect, they support variable refresh rate, so the monitor can adapt to the content you’re playing.

LG will exhibit both new OLED gaming monitors at the CES tech exhibition in January. You can pre-order both of the new UltraGears from LG starting today, but they won’t start shipping until February. The 27-incher will set you back $1000, while the larger 45-inch model goes for $1700.