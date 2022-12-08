Loewe’s Iconic is an OLED TV that lives up to its name

What’s the best way to get people to describe something as iconic? If you’re Loewe, you just call it that and everyone has no choice but to follow suit. Nothing like a bit of nominative determinism, eh?

That’s not to say the Iconic isn’t a treat for the eyes. Loewe has made this eye-catching telly, which comes in either Graphite Grey or Clay White, out of something called Syno-Stone. You won’t find it on the periodic table but it looks like concrete and is formed from recycled materials that can be recycled again, although probably not in your normal wheelie bin.

The Iconic comes in either 55in or 65in screen sizes, so you’d probably struggle to squeeze it in with your tin cans and plastic bottles anyway, but it’ll look much better in your lounge than in the bin. The easel-style chassis houses a 4K OLED screen that supports Hybrid Log Gamma, HDR10 and Dolby Vision, so the picture should look just as good as the TV itself. If you don’t want to spoil the aesthetic by plugging in a load of extra boxes, there are dual tuners inside, plus a 1TB hard drive, so you can watch one channel while recording another.

The Iconic is a pretty hefty unit, so Loewe has been able to include a pretty beefy audio system that supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. The built-in 3.1 soundbar is boosted by a pair of subwoofers and the whole lot is powered by 360 watts of oomph. If that’s not enough you can add Loewe’s separate Klang wireless speakers to create a full-on 5.1 setup, in which case the TV’s left and right drivers become part of the centre channel.

Loewe will even send somebody round to set everything up for you, which is only fair considering it’ll set you back £6499 for the 55in version or £7999 for the larger one.