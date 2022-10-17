New rumour suggests upcoming M2 iPad Pro launch “in days”

Apple’s September event is about a month in the rearview mirror, and it looks like it’s time for some new gear. Per the last few years, when it gets to October, we expect a new hardware event from the brand. But this year, the top analysts reckon Apple will ditch the event in favour of press releases instead. And the first, might be just days away with a new iPad Pro.

In a new report from Mark Gurman’s newsletter, the analyst writes that he expects the M2 iPad Pro to launch “in a matter of days”. Gurman is very reliable when it comes to Apple rumours, correctly reporting on Beats, iPad Airs, iPhones, and more. Considering this, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the new Pro models this week. It’ll be the first update to the device since 2021, and will likely offer a new chipset alongside lighter upgrades.

Expect the same 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro sizes. There’s a chance the 11-inch device gets a display upgrade to mini-LED, but it’s more likely this remains exclusive to the 12.9-inch. We should also see the M2 chipset inside the iPad. Announced earlier this year for the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, it boasts faster performance than the previous M1. Some reports claim the new iPad Pro will introduce MagSafe and reverse wireless charging, but these seem more like wild cards.

Back in 2020, Apple announced the iPad Pro refresh through a press release in March. So, there is precedent for a non-event launch. Plus, everything does seem to line-up nicely here. If Apple announces the new iPad Pro this week, it’d presumably start shipping out next week. Which, is just in time for the delayed iPadOS 16 release before the end of October. Besides, with Apple event invites usually going out at least a week in advance, we’d be a little pressed for time to squeeze in another event this month.

It’s definitely worth keeping an eye out for Apple‘s new iPad Pro announcement this week. If you’ve got an older model without M1, the new M2 chip inside would make for a significant performance boost. But you’re unlikely to benefit too much from M2 over the current M1 chip, if that’s the model you’re rocking. Of course, we’ll bring you all the latest as it happens!