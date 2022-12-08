Thursday, December 8, 2022
HomeTechnologyOmega’s special-edition Seamaster has a moving Bond on the back
Technology

Omega’s special-edition Seamaster has a moving Bond on the back

By admin
0
55


Whether it’s the Rolex Submariner he strapped on for 1962’s Dr No, the Gruen Precision 510 from You Only Live Twice, or the Seiko H357 Duo Display in For Your Eyes Only, James Bond has worn many different watches since he first appeared on screen, but he’s been an Omega man since the Pierce Brosnan era of the nineties. 

To mark 60 years of henchman-bashing, Aston Martin-driving and martini-drinking, Omega has launched a special version of its Seamaster Diver 300M. There’s no built-in laser, you can’t fire a high-tensile wire from it, and it doesn’t emit an electromagnetic pulse, but turn this Seamaster over and a moiré animation powered by the watch’s Master Chronometer Calibre 8806 movement replicates the series’ iconic gun-toting opening ident on the back. It’s made up of four separate images and is linked to the lollipop seconds hand, so as long as the watch keeps ticking Bond never stops moving. 

The reverse side of the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond, showing the animated back.

The 42mm case is made of stainless steel, as is the bracelet, while the blue anodised aluminium dial is laser-engraved with a wave pattern like the one 007 wore in GoldenEye. It’s also water resistant down to 300 metres, so if you wear it for a swim in Emilio Largo’s pool the only thing you’ll have to worry about is the sharks.

That version will set you back £7100, but if you’re feeling flush, there’s also a white gold alloy version with a bezel that’s covered in green and yellow diamonds – a nod to Ian Fleming’s winter home of Jamaica. The cost? A whopping £137,300.



Source link

Previous articlePortugal denies Ronaldo reported World Cup walkout threat
Next articleKarnataka CM Inaugurates the Future Design Summit of Bengaluru Design Festival
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
55
Previous articlePortugal denies Ronaldo reported World Cup walkout threat
Next articleKarnataka CM Inaugurates the Future Design Summit of Bengaluru Design Festival
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677