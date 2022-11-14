OnePlus 11 preview: specs, price and release date rumours

OnePlus fans were blessed with not one but two new phones in 2022: the top-tier OnePlus 10 Pro and more mainstream OnePlus 10T. But that doesn’t mean the firm gave its engineers an extended holiday. Nope, they were straight back to the drawing board for the upcoming OnePlus 11.

We’ve gotten used to a fairly regular release schedule in previous years, and the rumour mill has already started whirring as to what we can expect from the next ‘flagship killer’. Will the Pro moniker make the cut this time around, and will there be much in the way of under-the-hood upgrades over 2022’s models?

Here’s everything we know so far (plus a few things that are still up in the air) in case you’re deciding whether to put the OnePlus 11 on your shopping list.

OnePlus can usually be relied on to introduce its first new handset of the year in March or April, but 2022 saw that pattern shaken up a bit. January saw the OnePlus 10 Pro released in the firm’s home market of China, so while the global version might have still arrived in March, we already knew everything about it.

Whether OnePlus will do the same again for the new phone, or go back to a simultaneous global reveal, remains to be seen. Either way, we can be fairly confident of being able to slip a OnePlus 11 in our pockets before Summer 2023. Looking back on previous release dates only adds fuel to that fire:

OnePlus 10 Pro release date: January 2022 (China) March 2022 (global)

OnePlus 9 / 9 Pro release date: March 2021

OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro release date: April 2020

Price is more of a mystery, although we know OnePlus prides itself on being the more affordable alternative to traditional flagships from the likes of Samsung and Apple. The OnePlus 10 Pro started from £799, which also undercut the then-current Google Pixel 6 Pro. We’re betting OnePlus will try and do the same in 2023, although the cost of living has gone up worldwide so it might not be quite the value buy this time around.

Latest OnePlus 11 rumours and details

The biggest rumour doing the rounds right now is that OnePlus will do away with the Pro part of the name, going with plain ol’ OnePlus 11. We’re only expecting one version of the phone, rather than a repeat of previous years that saw a regular and a Pro variant launched, but a simplified name probably won’t mean a stripped-back spec sheet.

On the design side, the most substantial info comes from Twitter tipster OnLeaks, who posted a render of the OnePlus 11 based on an early prototype. It shows a 2+2 rear camera layout to the current phone, only here it’s contained in a giant circular camera bump – which itself sits inside a raised semi-circle. We’ll call it… distinctive, but perhaps it’ll look easier on the eye in person. If it looks like this at all, that is.

Interestingly they refer to the phone as the OnePlus 11 Pro, which either suggests the proposed name change was a recent move or the styling info come from an older leak.

A 6.7in OLED screen is expected, with a QHD+ resolution and punch-hole selfie camera in the top-left corner. Materials should be a mix of metal frame and glass front/back, with slight curves at the left and right display edges. It appears the alert slider, once a OnePlus staple but ditched from the OnePlus 10T, might be making a return too.

Internally the smart money is on OnePlus going for whatever CPU is currently Qualcomm’s latest and greatest. It has consistently picked the best Snapdragon for previous entries, and the timing lines up for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to make the cut this time around. It’ll most likely arrive with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage, but there could be a pricier variant with as much as 16GB and 256GB respectively. Don’t expect microSD card support: OnePlus has never been keen on expandable storage.

According to Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 11 will have a three-lens rear camera array made up of a 50MP Sony IMX890, 48MP ultrawide IMX581, and 32MP telephoto IMX709 good for 2x optical zoom. It will largely be the same as the upcoming Oppo Find N2 foldable, albeit without optical image stabilisation. Hasselblad branding is also expected to make a return, after being absent on the OnePlus 10T.

Finally, the latest rumours point to a 5000mAh battery and rapid charging. The OnePlus 10T maxed out at 150W, while the OnePlus 10 Pro managed 80W, although these were restricted to 125W and 65W respectively in North America. We’ve not seen many rival phones deliver anything higher, so we’d expect something similar when the OnePlus 11 arrives.

OnePlus 11 features: what we’d like to see

OnePlus has historically been pretty good at listening to its fans. The firm might have made a few stumbles in recent years, but things are looking promising for the upcoming handset (namely the rumoured return of the alert slider). With that in mind, here are a few more things we’d love to see from the upcoming phone.

A global reveal

Enough with the two-stage reveals, please. Huawei, Xiaomi, Motorola and others have been guilty of introducing phones to China first recently, saving the global reveal to weeks or even months later. OnePlus joined in for the OnePlus 10 Pro, and we’re hoping it doesn’t do the same again for the OnePlus 11. The tech world doesn’t live in isolation, and we know these phones are going to launch elsewhere eventually, so let’s go back to a single announcement for everyone – even if it’ll mean a longer wait for those of us in the West to get hold of the handset.

A stronger zoom lens

With a 3.3x zoom lens, the OnePlus 10 Pro wasn’t a bad cameraphone for telephoto snaps – but we’re now seeing 5x and even 10x becoming far more common. A stronger zoom ratio would be great – as would a higher pixel count sensor to go with it – so as to better compete with the “pro” and “ultra” variants of rival phones.