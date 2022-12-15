Oppo debuts the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip – and the latter is coming to Europe

Oppo has debuted its second full-foldable device, the Find N2 as well as the Find N2 Flip, a flip-phone that crashes the Samsung Z Flip 4 party. While the former remains on the compact side and brings some tricks to the party, the flip phone is most of interest, primarily because Oppo has been clear it will leave China in early 2023 and launch elsewhere including most likely Europe and the UK, though we should be clear and say that presently Oppo will only say it’ll launch in “global markets”.

The exact specs for the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ powered Find N2 Flip are still under wraps, but Oppo is happy to say it boasts all-day battery life (that’s what they all say) with a 4300mAh battery and large cover display which Oppo claims is the largest on any flip phone – you can view up to six notifications at a time.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powered Find N2 boasts a 7.1-inch unfolded internal display and 5.54in external display – both are 120Hz. Because of savings elsewhere, the bezel of the outer display has been reduced by nearly half compared to the Find N, which we looked at early this year. There are also some powerful cameras on board with a 50MP Sony IMX890 flagship sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera (also for macro shots) and a 32MP RGBW 2x telephoto camera that reduces noise for better portraits and zoom.

The China-only (at present) Find N2’s biggest enhancement is the reduction in its weight to 233g, which is 30g lighter than a Samsung Z Fold 4 and is lighter than the 240g iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is important because foldables are losing some of the chunk that made the initial units somewhat unpocketable. It’s also pretty thin for a foldable at 14.6mm, which is comparable to the Samsung.

The new hinge (called Flexion) used in both the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip is more robust says Oppo, but is thinner, using carbon fibre and aerospace-level alloys. It’s made from 100 different components. The new hinge means the display’s crease is 67 percent narrower too, while there’s no gap between the two halves of the device when it’s closed.

Both devices run customised foldable software based on Oppo’s own ColorOS 13, which in turn is based on Android 13. We’ve been sent an early Find N2 unit and we’ll be bringing you a hands-on soon.

Also during its InnoDay event, Oppo revealed some other products that probably won’t be leaving China; the OHealth H1 health monitor (essentially a family health monitor that can check things like blood oxygen and do an ECG) and the Air Glass 2 AR glasses. But it also talked about MariSilicon Y, which is its own chip that’ll power future Bluetooth devices and it’ll support 24-bit/192kHz lossless audio.

