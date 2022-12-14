Polk’s new Monitor XT10 compact subwoofer packs power

When it comes to dolling up your home cinema, subwoofers are a must-have item. Fancy the same floor-shaking booms you get in the cinema at home? You’ll need a dedicated sub to achieve this. But they often go for a pretty penny, and are quite large boxes to stick in your living room. Polk is here with a solution, it’s new Monitor XT10 subwoofer. It’s a compact box, promising power in a tidy form-factor you can tuck out of the way.

The new Monitor XT10 has nothing to do with screens – don’t let the name fool you. Rather, it’s a 10-inch long-throw, high-excursion woofer produces deep, effortless bass. Polk is rather well-known for bassy speakers, so this latest addition is set to deliver. Its frequency goes all the way down to 24Hz, so you’ll feel each and every boom. In fact, Polk reckons you’ll feel it in your bones. Now that’s just what we want to hear.

Inside, there’s a 100W down-firing amplifier to deliver crisp sound at any volume. You can customise the variable crossover, polarity, and woofer volume individually, for the perfect bass for your bones ears. While the Monitor XT10 will plug and play nicely with Polk’s other audio gear, the line-level/LFE inputs mean you can hook this woofer up to any amplifier. Plus, this sub is a small, black cabinet no taller than 40cm; it’s stylish enough to suit your living room decor, and small enough to hide away.

Fancy a new sub? Polk’s Monitor XT10 is available to order from authorised retailers rather than the brand itself. It’ll set you back £279/€329/$299, which is pretty reasonable compared to other subs on the shelves.