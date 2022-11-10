Thursday, November 10, 2022
Porsche Design's limited-edition soundbar is made from an actual 911 exhaust

Petrolheads love the sound of a good tailpipe, but how many would actually go as far as to turn one into a speaker?

Adorned with the actual exhaust system from a Porsche 992 GT3, this 300-watt, 2.1.2 soundbar is limited to 500 units, presumably because that’s how many 992 owners Porsche Design could steal parts off before one of them noticed. Weighing a hefty 65kg you can either plonk it on the base that’s included, or mount it on a very sturdy wall.

The 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro supports Dolby Atmos, plus there’s AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast and Bluetooth 5.0 onboard for streaming, while the 4K-compatible HDMI ports mean you can connect your Xbox, fire up Forza Horizon 5, get behind the wheel of a 992 GT3, and find out what that exhaust would sound like if it was still attached to a car.

The Porsche Design 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro is available to pre-order from Porsche Design now for a whopping £9100, with shipping due to start in the new year.



