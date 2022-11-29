Rode Videomicro II promises superior sound for vloggers

Whether you’re vlogging to millions or just filming family events, using a dedicated microphone instead of the one built into your camera will instantly elevate your footage. Aussie audio experts Rode have been knocking out stellar shotgun mics for a while now, and now there’s a new version: the Rode VideoMicro II.

This compact on-camera condenser microphone improves on the OG VideoMicro with an all-new isolation mount that’ll cut down on handling noise and accidental knocks, a plug-and-play connection and a supercardioid pick-up pattern that’ll focus on what you’re aiming at, rather than what’s going on around you.

At 39g it’s even lighter than the original model, despite an all-metal body and more streamlined design that also helps deliver a full-bodied sound. The internal circuitry has been uprated to increase sensitivity while also reducing self-noise.

As before you can bolt it straight onto a digital camera’s cold shoe mount, with a coiled 3.5mm cable for plugging straight into your camera’s external mic input – no batteries required. There’s also a 3/8in thread for mounting to a boompole for more professional recording setups.

It’ll play nicely with action cameras and smartphones, via the included secondary cable and optional mounting accessories. Rode also includes two windshields in the box (one foam, one furry) so there’s no excuse for any wind noise in your footage.

The VideoMicro II completes Rode’s line-up of next-gen on-camera microphones, following the VideoMic GO II and VideoMic NTG. The original launched ten years ago, and has quickly become a staple of YouTubers, vloggers and streamers as well as home movie makers.

Filmmakers wanting to step up their sound will be able to pick up a Rode VideoMicro II from today onwards. It’ll be available from Amazon UK and Amazon US, as well as all the usual retailers and etailers, for £79/$79.