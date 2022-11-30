Samsung’s Galaxy S23 launch event tipped for February

We’re almost at the end of the year now, and that means one thing. The beginning of a new smartphone launch cycle! Were you expecting us to say Christmas? Well, Crimbo aside, the start of the new year marks a fresh year of smartphones for us to get our mits on. And it looks like Samsung will be one of the first to launch some new devices, with a Galaxy S23 launch event.

According to a couple of recent reports, Samsung will be holding its first launch event in February. The first comes from Korea JoongAng Daily, where an unnamed Samsung executive explained the S23 series would be shown in an Unpacked event taking place in the US next February. And the second comes from Chosun, also citing a February launch date. While Samsung is yet to announce the event itself, reports from two different Korean media outlets are a strong sign.

Over the past few years, Samsung’s flagship Unpacked event has taken place at the start of February. This year, the Galaxy S22 series launched on 9 February. And back in 2020, the brand unveiled the Galaxy S20 series on 11 February. 2021’s Galaxy S21 line-up launch broke trend a little with a launch at the end of January. But it makes sense for Samsung to continue with its early February timeline.

At the event, we expect the brand to unveil its new Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. The new devices are set to pack bigger batteries, the latest Snapdragon chipset, and some camera upgrades. There are, however, still a few things we don’t know about the new smartphones. Luckily, it looks like there’s not long to go before Samsung reveals the devices.