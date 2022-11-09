Save £100 on Dyson’s V11 Absolute Extra vacuum with this dust-busting Black Friday deal

Looking to clean up this Black Friday? Dyson’s V11 Absolute Extra vacuum can’t suck up the best deals before anyone else, but it can clean for up to 60 minutes and offer the right cleaning mode for the floor at hand. And ahead of Black Friday, Dyson’s swept a slice off the price.

Equipped with an LED display which shows the current power mode, battery level, and runtime, the V11 Absolute Extra is a seriously smart sucker. It offers different modes to perfectly suit the floor beneath its sweeper, and comes packed with deep bristles and anti-tangling technology. You won’t re-dirty the floors when emptying it, either, with a simple point and shoot mechanism to empty the bin. Topped off with click-in batteries, a washable filter, and a wall-mounted dock, there’s not much this sucker can’t do.

When we tested the more premium V11 Absolute back in 2019, we were bowled over by its brilliance. With a revamped motor and more powerful head than the V10 before it, the V11 Absolute cleaned house, bagging five stars out of five. The only thing we could really criticise? Its high price tag. Which is exactly where the V11 Absolute Extra slips in.

And luckily, Dyson’s decided to polish up a shiny deal ahead of this year’s Black Friday weekend, saving you even more. Instead of the usual ticket cost of £580, Dyson is currently shipping the V11 Absolute Extra for £480 in Iron/Red with free next-day delivery. That’s a neat and tidy saving of £100 when you order directly from Dyson.

