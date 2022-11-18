Save big on tech accessories in the Nomad “Everything Sale” this Black Friday

With Black Friday sales well and truly underway, the deals from favourite brands are coming in thick and fast. But most sales focus on discounting particular products. There’s always the one thing you really want that gets left out, right? Not with Nomad. This tech accessory brand is taking a different approach.

Rather than discounting individual items, Nomad is going wild with a product-wide sale it’s dubbing “The Everything Sale”. In the Black Friday deal, you’ll be able to bag 25% off all Nomad products when you order direct. You won’t need to enter any codes, the discounts are automatically applied. Plus, if you order from the Outlet page with out-going products, you could save up to 90%.

With accessories for all your favourite Apple gear, Nomad has something to offer for everyone. You’ll find iPhone cases, Apple Watch straps, screen protectors, chargers, and even wallets from the brand. We’ve featured Nomad gear in both our list of the best iPhone 14 cases, and our list of the best Apple Watch straps.

With products designed for adventurers and modern-day nomads, quality is key in the brand’s products. Leather cases feature full grain, sustainability sourced leather, rubber straps are extra durable, and all chargers boast clean and swanky finishes. Nomad’s products are some of our favourites, particularly its premium Base One Max wireless charger.