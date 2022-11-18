Save on some of the best Apple gear in Black Friday deals

While Apple gear is some of our favourite, the fruity tech company’s gadgets don’t come cheap. Luckily, there are opportunities to save big this Black Friday, with deals across many of the best devices. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your laptop or get some AirPods for Christmas, there’s sure to be a deal for you over the sales event.

While Apple doesn’t often participate in sales, the company is offering a deal this Black Friday. When ordering direct, you’ll receive a gift card to use on future purchases. iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and accessory purchases will nab you up to a £50 gift card; AirPods will see you get up to a £75 card; and Mac purchase will net you a gift card up to £250. This offer is available from 25 November to 28 November.

While the gift cards from Apple are a nice touch, they’re not all that helpful if you’re looking to purchase a new device now. Luckily, there are plenty of deals to be had when shopping from other retailers.

MacBook Air M2 (2022) – now £1119

Earlier this year, Apple completely overhauled the MacBook Air. Thanks to a facelift and the latest processor inside, the MacBook Air is one of the cheapest (and best) MacBooks you can buy. And this Black Friday it’s even cheaper, thanks to a stellar deal from Amazon. The online retailer is offering the MacBook Air with M2 for just £1119 – down 10% from the £1249 regular ticket.

Packing the latest M2 chipset, the MacBook Air can handle your everyday tasks plus almost anything else you could throw at it. A facelift brings the new notch from the 2021 MacBook Pro models, featuring extra screen real-estate and a redesigned camera. MagSafe charging is also back, not that you’ll need it thanks to a rather impressive battery life. It scored five stars out of five in our review, and is one of our favourite MacBooks this year.

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen) – now £184

While the second-gen AirPods Pro hit the market a few weeks ago, the first-gen model is still a rather good pick. With premium features, Apple’s “Pro” buds are some of the best around. And this Black Friday, you can find the first-gen AirPods Pro for even less than usual, courtesy of John Lewis. The retailer has marked the buds down to just £184, which is a rather tidy saving.

While the newer buds offer improved sound quality and an extra feature or two, the first-gen AirPods Pro won’t disappoint. They back some seriously impressive active noise-cancellation, with the best Transparency Mode on the market. They’re comfortable in ear, and offers some solid sound with exceptional clarity. Plus, the battery life is rather pitch-perfect. All this adds up to a perfect score of five out of five in our review.

Apple Watch Series 7 – now £309

While this year’s Apple Watch Series 8 is still fairly fresh, last year’s Series 7 is not one to be snuffed at. Especially this Black Friday, when you can score £60 off the smartwatch. Amazon is offering the 41mm Series 7 for just £309 in the Green/Clover colour combo.

The Series 7 comes with most of the same features as the newer Series 8. Alongside the heart rate monitor, you’ll find a blood oxygen sensor and ECG sensor. It boasts an always-on display, with fast-charging and all-day battery life. It was the first Apple Watch to feature the larger screen, and is also extra durable. Of course, you’ll still get all the workout tracking you could need, water resistance, and notifications. We gave the Series 7 five stars out of five in our review.

Apple Watch SE – now £209

And finally, Apple’s cheapest Apple Watch model is even cheaper this Black Friday. Thanks to a showstopper of a deal from Currys, you can bag the smartwatch for just £209 – that’s a tasty £40 off. A price tag of almost £200 makes for a seriously tempting entry point for Apple Watch.

While the cheapest model available, the Apple Watch SE isn’t shy on features. It packs an 18-hour battery life, that’ll keep you going for at least a day. Water resistance, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking make it a perfect fitness companion as well. Plus, you’ll get all your notifications right on your wrist. We gave the wearable a superb four stars out of five in our review.