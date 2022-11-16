Save up to £200 on Secretlab gaming gear with Black Friday deals

Looking for Black Friday deals that’ll give your backside a rest? Secretlab’s gaming gear can’t quite take the leg-work out of searching for deals, but it can give you quite the impressive gaming set-up. From chairs to desks and other accessories, Secretlab has everything you need to build a gamer’s paradise. And, ahead of Black Friday, Secretlab is reclining prices by up to £200.

In the weeks before the famous sales event, Secretlab will let you save big across its range with the following offers:

Known for comfort and quality, Secretlab’s gaming chairs make for the perfect resting place for your rear end. With features such as reclining backrests, multi-functional tilt mechanisms, and premium memory foam head pillows, there’s not much more you can ask from a gaming chair. It probably can’t beat the level you’re stuck on, however.

The same quality and quality-of-life features extend to the brand’s range of desks. From standing desks to traditional ones, you’ll find the perfect resting place for your monitor. Secretlab’s desks are made from metal and boast gamer-friendly features such as cable management, included desk mats, and support for up 100kg of weight. You can build the ideal station for all things gaming with the optional accessories that stick on magnetically.

And luckily, Secretlab has decided to shine out this Black Friday, with discounts of up to £200 off ahead of the Black Friday sales weekend. Grab the deals while you can.