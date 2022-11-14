Save up to 30% at Philips Hue with early Black Friday deals

Switched on and checking out all the gadget deals this Black Friday? Philips Hue’s smart lighting can’t shine out the good deals from the bad, but it can light up your home. You’ll also be able to control your lights from your phone or smart home assistant, plus all the extra clever features you could want. And, ahead of Black Friday, Philips Hue’s blown up to 30% off the regular price.

Ahead of the sales event, Philips Hue will let you save 30% on bulbs and light strips, 25% on mood lighting, spotlights, and outdoor products, and 10% on entertainment products. You can bag these deals when you order direct with Philips Hue, with free delivery on orders over £50! Other retailers are knocking off some cash too, so you’ll find plenty of savings to light up your wallet.

With Bluetooth out-the-box, Wi-Fi connectivity with a hub, and smart assistant support, Philips Hue lighting is some seriously bright gear. Bulbs pack a 1100 lumen brightness, and can shine up to 16 million different colours. The brand offers different devices to kit out your whole home – you’ll find different products for mood lighting, entertainment, and even outdoors. And the best part? You’ll never have to flick a light switch again.

We reviewed Philips Hue back in 2017 when its bulbs first shone their way into our hearts, giving them a perfect five out of five. Since then, things have only gotten better (D:Ream were right), and Philips Hue holds a place on our list of the top smart home tech.

Luckily, Philips Hue decided to shine out this Black Friday, with discounts up to 30% ahead of the weekend. Grab the deals while you can.