Save up to £500 on Oppo smartphones this Black Friday

All the major smartphone launches for the year are well and truly in the rearview now, so it’s the perfect time to grab yourself a new device. Offering some of the biggest price drops this Black Friday, Oppo has massively reduced some of its most popular smartphones. From the premium Find X5 5G to the A54, the brand offers devices at every price point.

Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G – now £740

One of Oppo’s top-of-the-range devices for this year, the Find X5 5G boasts all the features you could want from a smartphone. This Black Friday, you can score the device for just £740 from Oppo and other retailers. That’s a rather tasty saving of £310 from the £1050 retail price, especially for such a recent phone.

With the Find X5 Pro, you’re getting a monstrous 6.7-inch AMOLED display, with support for HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, you’ll find full 5G support, Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor for 2022, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. There’s a triple-camera system on the rear with 50MP snappers including an ultrawide and telephoto, and a hole-punch selfie cam on the front. It took some seriously impressive shots, and is one of our favourite smartphones to have reviewed. We gave the Oppo Find X5 Pro five stars out of five in our review.

Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G – now £450

Another of this year’s flagship smartphones from Oppo, the Find X3 Pro, offers features and specs in line with the top flagships on the market. And over Black Friday, you can bag the Pro device from just £450 – a huge £500 saving from the £950 RRP. It’s one of the biggest reductions we’ve seen on this smartphone (even beating out the Prime Day sale), making the deal one to consider.

The Find X3 Pro boasts 5G, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Matching other big phones on the market, this Pro device packs a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s a four-camera system on the rear with 50MP snappers, and a hole-punch selfie cam on the front. It takes advantage of the Snapdragon 888 chipset, supports dual SIM, and 65W fast-charging. We gave the Oppo phone five stars out of five in our review.

Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G – now £250

Herding the middle of Oppo’s flagship pack is the Find X3 Neo 5G. Already packing a punch, this mid-ranger has doubled down on its best feature – the price. During the brand’s Black Friday sale, the smartphone is down by £350 (from a retail price of £600) to just £299. That’s lower than the Lite version of this phone’s RRP – a rather good deal, if you ask us.

Matching other Android devices, the Find X3 Neo offers a 6.55-inch display that gently curves round the sides. The quad-camera system on the rear also features 50MP worth of sensors, and the 32MP selfie sensor seems impressive. With 5G, dual SIM support, and running the Snapdragon 865 processor, the device holds its own against competitors.

Oppo A54 5G – now £130

And finally, going further down the range, you’ll find the A54 5G. With an already extremely budget price of £180, you can score the device for even less over Black Friday. For the sales event, Oppo is offering the A54 for just £130 – that’s £50 off the retail price.

This 6.5-inch smartphone still supports 5G, and has some rather decent specs. You’ll find a 5000 mAh battery, a 48MP quad-camera system on the rear, and a 90Hz refresh rate. While the specs are starting to dwindle a little, it’s still a lot of smartphone to get for the price of some wireless earbuds.