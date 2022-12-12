Score £50 or $60 off with this Xbox Series S deal until Christmas

What’s a big Christmas list topper for kids and grown-ups alike? Games consoles. And while the Xbox Series S can’t get your Christmas shopping done, it packs huge power and supports frame rates of up to 120fps. Thanks to this stellar Xbox Series S deal, you can score big with £50/$50 off the Xbox Series S.

Pre-Christmas, you can grab the recent Xbox console for £199 from the brand or other retailers in the UK, rather than the regular ticket of £250. Or US folks can find the console for $239 from Microsoft and other retailers – down from the usual $300.

Don’t let the S branding scare you, the Xbox Series S packs in enough power to defeat any boss level. Just like the pricier Series X offering, the Series S packs an 8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU and an AMD RDNA 2 GPU (though slightly lower specced). Powering this is 10GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It can perform up to 1440p resolution, and even supports 120fps frame rates.

It’s a little smaller in footprint, too, thanks to ditching the 4K Blu-ray playing tech inside. And of course, it supports all the latest software features from Microsoft, including Game Pass. The console scored an impressive four stars out of five in our review and so this Xbox Series S deal is impressive.

Considering the Series X instead? The Xbox Series X is, after all, the most powerful console ever made, squeezing past even the beastly PlayStation 5 in raw computational power —and the spec gap between the Series X and its Series S brother is even greater. Here’s our full comparison of the two consoles: