Sonos speakers up to £200 off in pitch-perfect Black Friday deals

Looking for the sweetest speaker deals this Black Friday? While Sonos speakers can’t turn the volume down on the bad deals, they do offer rather incredible sound. Whether you’re looking to kit out your home cinema, add speakers to your kitchen, or take one on the go – Sonos has you covered.

And this Black Friday, the brand is offering some huge deals that are sure to be music to your ears. You can save up to £200 on soundbars, subs, and speakers from Sonos in the sale.

Sonos Arc – now £700

Dolby Atmos soundbars are nothing new. But Sonos found a way to make one that sounds groundbreaking. The Arc is designed to live beneath your TV and add superior audio to your viewing experience – without a full surround setup. And this Black Friday, you can score the premium bar for just £700. That’s a bass-thumping £200 saving from the £900 retail tag.

The Arc looks like a soundbar, but also like a Sonos speaker – largely thanks to its matte finish, acoustic grille and impeccable build quality. Inside are 11 drivers: two firing upwards, one at each end, and eight carefully angled along the front of the bar. It makes a convincing go of delivering that fabled Atmos immersion.

There’s no shortage of detail or dynamism, plus the Arc does a decent job bringing in surround effects. It can be subtle, too – and while bass is substantial, it’s also nuanced. Paired with an excellent partner app, alongside all of the smarts and connectivity options we’ve come to expect from a Sonos speaker, the Arc should be at the top of your soundbar list. In fact, it scored a perfect five stars out of five in our review.

Sonos Sub (Gen 3) – now £600

Subwoofers are perhaps one of the most important elements in any home cinema set up. Not a rumbling behemoth to hide to the side of the TV, the Sonos Sub is a bass box you’ll be proud to display. And you’ll be even prouder after scoring it for less this Black Friday. During the sales event, you can nab the subwoofer for just £600 – £150 under the RRP of £750.

One top feature of Sonos’ subwoofer is that it can be oriented vertically or horizontally. This makes it easier to tuck away than most competitors – especially as wireless connectivity means it only needs a power cable. But what does the Sub actually do? Add great big dollops of extra bass to any Sonos speaker system, that’s what. It makes most sense as a sidekick to the Beam or Arc, giving cinematic soundtracks proper punch.

Plus, the latest Gen 3 model benefits from more memory and an upgraded processor inside. But if you’re looking for loud, proud and powerful, this is the accessory your Sonos setup needs. The third-gen also supports pairing two Subs in the same room, if you really want to annoy the neighbours.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) – now £350

While not the biggest nor most advanced Sonos soundbar, the Beam is still a winning package. It packs some serious tech into a streamlined slab, small enough to sit beneath screens of pretty much any size. And this Black Friday it’s even more of a winning package, with £100 off. That means you can pick up the Sonos Beam for just £350 instead of the usual £450.

With identical proportions to its predecessor, the Gen 2 Beam is set apart by its polycarbonate grille. Flip it around, and you’ll find a minimal array of inputs and outputs, including a single HDMI port – now an eARC number. Why’s that significant? Because it has the bandwidth to carry higher quality streams, including Dolby Atmos.

The Gen 2 Beam features the same acoustic architecture as the first, but Sonos employs psychoacoustic techniques across five speaker arrays to trick your ears into believing sound is around and above you. Without upward-firing speakers, it’ll never deliver as much immersion as a full Atmos speaker setup. But the Gen 2 does a surprisingly effective job of replicating overhead effects – and the soundstage is impressively expansive for a compact soundbar.

It’s a simple, effective solution for superior sound – and you can always add a Sub if you want more oomph. We scored it five stars out of five in our review (notice how good Sonos gear is?), so rest assured your ears will be looked after with this soundbar.

Sonos One – now £160

With a second-gen version overhaul back in 2019, Sonos’ “everywhere” speaker packs all the smarts you’d expect, and exceptional audio quality. While it retails for £200, you can score the Sonos One for just £160 this Black Friday. That £40 saving hits the right note!

The Sonos One is a Wi-Fi enabled speaker for just about anywhere in your home. Delivers plenty of rich bass, without drowning out the detailed mid-range, you’re sure to fall in love with the speaker’s sound. Vocals are clear and well-projected too, while treble is clean and controlled. All this from a compact package that’s simple to control and easy to position.

You’ll also find voice assistant support, which means you can ask Alexa or Google Assistant to fire up your favourite playlist. The speaker also works directly with streaming services, so you can source your tunes from pretty much any platform. On top of all this, you can combine two Ones to create a stereo pair, and you can still ask your digital helper for assistance as you need. Scoring a full five out of five stars in our review, this speaker won’t disappoint.