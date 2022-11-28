Sony WH-1000XM4 still have 37% off – grab the epic noise-cancellers while you can!

Usually tagged up at a relatively premium £350, Amazon is offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 at a significant discount at the moment. You can still bag the five-star headphones for £219 or 37% off on Amazon UK. That’s a huge saving of £141 on a truly stellar set of cans.

In the US, they’re now back at $228 at Best Buy, a saving of $122.

Sony makes some of our favourite headphones. In fact, its WH-1000XM4 outright topped our list of the best noise-cancelling cans until very recently. The set that usurped them? Sony’s own WH-1000XM5.

Lightweight and comfortable on the ears, the Sony WH-1000XM4 do it all. Sound output from the 40mm drivers is equal parts detailed and dynamic, thanks in part to Sony’s DSEE Extreme engine.

Noise-cancelling performance is likewise superlative, deploying the combined efforts of a QN1 processor and Bluetooth Audio System on Chip to adjust noise control more than 700 times per second. The result? A remarkably hushed listening experience.

That’s all paired with class-leading battery life, useful wear-detection, intelligent Adaptive Sound Control and extensive in-app customisations. While their successors might be even slicker still, the Sony WH-1000XM4 remain some of the best cans you can buy. Amazon’s 40% discount only sweetens the deal.

Other deals on Sony in-ear headphones

Prefer in-ears to on-ears? Amazon is also offering significant discounts on a range of Sony’s true wireless earphones. That includes the new LinkBuds S, a solid set of everyday earbuds which we awarded five stars in our recent review. Usually priced at £180, they’re available for a much more affordable £119. That’s 34% off.

Similarly named but completely different by design, Amazon has also discounted Sony’s doughnut-like LinkBuds. With open backs, the LinkBuds are designed to let outside sounds in. They’re a compact, genuinely innovative option if you want to listen to tunes but also be aware of the world around you. And thanks to Amazon, you can buy them for £109 – instead of the usual £150.